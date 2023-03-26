Watch: Gwalior women ditch shorts and pants, play football in sarees

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A unique women's football competition 'Goal in Saree' was organised in Gwalior, on Saturday, where women were seen playing football wearing colorful sarees. The event took place at Gwalior MLB Ground and will continue till Sunday.

On Saturday, the Pink Blue team won their match against the Orange Mela team, with the players showing impressive skills on the field.

More than eight women teams from the city participating in the competition. Women of different age groups, ranging from 25 to 50 years old, participated in this football competition. The event was praised for breaking stereotypes and promoting gender equality by showcasing women's abilities in sports.

Anjali Batra, the convenor of the event, stated that the Mela itself was responsible for organizing the tournament, and the pink and orange teams participated in the competition.

The players of the Pink Panther team that won the first match expressed their happiness and pride. The second match was won by the Blue Clean team, who also displayed their impressive skills on the field.

The semi-final and final rounds of the competition are set to take place on Sunday at 4 pm, promising another exciting day of football and celebration. Seed Corporation President Goyal remarked that the event highlights the fact that women are not inferior in any field, while Municipal Commissioner Kanyal encouraged the players to take care of their city just as they do their homes. The event serves as a testament to the power and potential of women in India and beyond.