 Caught on Cam: In absence of stretcher at a Gwalior hospital, woman drags his injured father-in-law using bed-sheet
The matter has also reached the Dean of Gajraraja Medical College, Dr. Akshay Nigam, who has promised to take strict action against those found guilty of negligence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, in which a woman can be seen pulling his injured father-in-law using a bed-sheet in absence of a stretcher at GRMC group's Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.

The patient had a fractured leg and had come to the hospital for treatment. However, the incident has put a question mark on the health services provided by the Gwalior-based hospital.

The matter has reached the Dean of Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), Dr. Akshay Nigam, who has promised to take strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

According to Dr Nigam, the hospital has separate departments for different medical conditions. He said that around 60 to 70 stretchers are kept in the new hospital. Additionally, 10 stretchers have been placed at the gate, and a help center has been set up for the convenience of patients. However, he said he would look into the matter and make sure such anincident is never repeated.

While people have appreciated the daughter-in-law's resourcefulness in using a bed sheet as a makeshift stretcher, the incident has exposed the hospital's claims of providing adequate health facilities to patients.

article-image

