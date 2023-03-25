MP: Gwalior youth beats up street puppy to death; video viral

MP: Youth beats up street puppy to death in Gwalior; video viral | Screengrab of the viral video

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome incident of animal cruelty, a youth beat up a street puppy to death in Gwalior. A video of the same went viral on social media on Saturday, after which several animal lovers filed a complaint with the Gwalior police.

According to information, the matter pertains to Harishankar Puram of Jhansi road area.

In the viral video, a youth can be seen getting off his bike in front of house. With a stick in his hand, he started beating a street puppy there. The pup’s mother can be heard howling in the back, but the youth did not stop with his cruelty.

Although the puppy was dead in two blows, the unidentified youth kept beating it up.

As soon as the video went viral, people reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. Police have started searching for the youth.