Watch Exclusive Video: Smoke engulfs Kamla Nehru Hospital, people light out of its premises in fear

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge blaze at the children’s ward in the Kamala Nehru Hospital sent plumes of black smoke over the city on Monday night.

As the smoke began to belch out of the windows of the ward people tried to light out of the place to save their babies, four of whom lost their lives.

The municipal corporation sent several firefighters soon after the fire broke out. The images, in a video, show flames peeling from the top of the block and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.

A chaos followed. Everyone, present at the site, tried to run for cover. Many yelled for help.

Gopal Yadav made the video clipping and said his child had been admitted to the hospital.

As the black smoke billowing out of the building like a serpent swallowed up the area, it began to suffocate everyone, Yadav, whose child sustained injuries in the incident said.

Therefore, it must not have been easy for the new-born to respire, he added.

The fire that broke out in children's ward of the hospital claimed lives of four children. Though, the bodies of seven children were taken for post mortem, administration claimed that only four children died because of the fire incident.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:45 PM IST