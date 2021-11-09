Hospital Fire Update: Woman loses her child born after 12 year of her wedding to fire in Kamla Nehru Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fire that broke out at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal late Monday night rattled Irfana who lost her six day old child born to her after 12 years of her wedding.

According to family members, Irfana, a resident of Gautam Nagar near DIG Bunglow in Bhopal, was married to Raees Khan, a resident of Nasrullahganj in Sehore around 12 years ago.

As she was not conceiving, the couple met several doctors and visited many religious places to offer prayers in the past twelve years.

The couple’s prayer was finally listened to and Irfana, 29, conceived. She gave birth to a child on November 2.

Irfana’s sister Farzana told journalists that it was a normal delivery and new-born was having some problems breathing. Therefore, he was admitted to Kamla Nehru Hospital.

But, the fate had it otherwise on Monday night when the fire gulfed down that much loved new-born.

When fire broke out, Irfan was taken out from hospital, her child who was admitted in SNCU ward could not be resuced.

As per family members Irfana has completely been shattered after the incident. She has been asking to show the face of her child.

The fire that broke out in the SNCU ward of the hospital reportedly because of a short-circuit has claimed lives of four new-borns. Over seven children have suffered severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Suleman, who has been assigned responsibility by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to conduct a probe into the incident, visited the hospital.

