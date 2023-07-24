WATCH: Dalit Youths Thrashed For Filling Water From Temple's Hand Pump In MP's Gwalior

On Cam: Dalit Youths Thrashed For Filling Water From Temple's Hand Pump In MP's Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another incident of atrocities against Dalits in MP, two youths were allegedly beaten up for filling up water from a temple’s hand pump in Gwalior on Sunday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police have registered a case against six people of the Gurjar community under the sections of SC/ST Act and assault. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The matter pertains to Badi Akbai village of Pichor police station area of the district. The viral video shows a man being dragged and kicked by miscreants amid verbal abuses.

'They Were Drunk'

On the other hand, in their defence, the people of the Gurjar community said that the youths had come to fill water from the hand pump outside the temple after drinking alcohol. There was a dispute between the two parties about this, which led to the thrashing of the Dalit youths.

Shortly after the victims filed a complaint against the accused of the Gurjar community, the latter also filed an application against the Dalit youths in the Pichor police station accusing them of creating ruckus in the temple premises in an inebriated state.

At present, no action has been taken on the application given by the accused.

Resentment Among Dalits

There is resentment in the Dalit community of the village following the incident. The villagers said that there was no electricity in the Dalit colony last night to fill water, so the victims went to fill water from the handpump outside the temple under compulsion. They have also rejected the allegations made by the accused.

The police have named Luvbo Gurjar, Luv-Kush Gurjar, Shyam Veer Gurjar, Rahul Gurjar, Neeraj Gurjar, Ankit Gurjar as the named accused in this case and have started searching for them.

Gwalior CSP Vijay Bhadoria said, “The victims have sustained injuries. We have gotten their medical tests done. A case has been registered against the named accused in this matter and investigation is on.”

Notably, in another incident which came to fore on Sunday, a Dalit man alleged that a man from another caste smeared his face and body with human excreta after he accidentally touched the latter with grease in Chhatarpur district.

