 WATCH: Congress Carries Veggies In Suitcase, Guards It With Gun To Protest Rising Prices Of Greens & Tomatoes In Bhopal
The video of the Congress member's unique protest is taking round on social media today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique rally at 5 number market, Congress carried the 'precious' vegetables inside a suitcase and guarded it with a gun to protest the soaring prices of the fruits and veggies in the state capital, on Monday.

In the video, it can be seen that, the Congress workers are taking out a rally at Bhopal's Number 5 market, carrying vegetables in a suitcase amid slogans against rising prices of veggies.

Notably, prices of vegetables have been skyrocketing since last few days. Tomato was on the boil as it was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

