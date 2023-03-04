Watch: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's son cutting cake with sword on National Highway in viral video

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Yash Pathak, son of Katni Vijay Raghavgarh MLA Sanjay Pathak, is going viral on social media.

In viral video, MLA’s son Sanjay can be seen cutting a cake along with hundreds of supporters, with a sword on top of an SUV on Jabalpur Nagpur National Highway.

Usually, Yash Pathak’s birthday falls on March 5, but since March 1, the supporters of MLA Sanjay Pathak and Yash Pathak are continuously celebrating Yash’s birthday by cutting cakes at different places.

These days the trend of cutting cake with sword has increased a lot. Especially the people associated with field of politics considered it as status symbol. Because of this trend many times common people have to face trouble.

