e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWatch: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's son cutting cake with sword on National Highway in viral video

Watch: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's son cutting cake with sword on National Highway in viral video

The supporters of Sanjay Pathak and son Yash can be seen celebrating the birthday on National Highway

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Yash Pathak, son of Katni Vijay Raghavgarh MLA Sanjay Pathak, is going viral on social media.

In viral video, MLA’s son Sanjay can be seen cutting a cake along with hundreds of supporters, with a sword on top of an SUV on Jabalpur Nagpur National Highway.

Usually, Yash Pathak’s birthday falls on March 5, but since March 1, the supporters of MLA Sanjay Pathak and Yash Pathak are continuously celebrating Yash’s birthday by cutting cakes at different places.

These days the trend of cutting cake with sword has increased a lot. Especially the people associated with field of politics considered it as status symbol. Because of this trend many times common people have to face trouble.

Read Also
MP: Wife asks lover to beat her husband after he refuses money for shopping in Jabalpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's son cutting cake with sword on National Highway in viral video

Watch: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's son cutting cake with sword on National Highway in viral video

Madhya Pradesh: Mauganj to be MP's 53rd district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Mauganj to be MP's 53rd district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Congress divided on Jitu Patwari issue: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Congress divided on Jitu Patwari issue: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to plant trees on his birthday

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to plant trees on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh: Class 6 student mercilessly assaulted by teacher in Bhind; FIR registered

Madhya Pradesh: Class 6 student mercilessly assaulted by teacher in Bhind; FIR registered