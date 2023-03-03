MP: Wife asks lover to beat her husband after he refuses money for shopping in Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, along with her lover, allegedly thrashed her husband when he refused her money for shopping, in Vijaynagar area of Jabalpur on Friday.

The youth is undergoing treatment in the Victoria’s district hospital. The injured Shubham Giraniyan, said that his wife allegedly lives with her lover Rinku Jharia in a rented house.

Police said when Shubham was returning from work in the evening, Kajal stopped her and started demanding Rs 5000 for shopping. On refusing, Kajal allegedly called her boyfriend and asked him to beat Shubham.

Jharia, with his friends, attacked Shubham with baseball bats and sticks. Kajal, too, hit him, police added.

According to the relatives of Shubham, Kajal and Shubham were married two years ago, while she continued to meet Jharia. When her husband opposed, she started fighting with him and allegedly moved in with her boyfriend in a rented house.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.