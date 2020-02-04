Waheeda Rehman conferred with Kishore Kumar Award

BHOPAL: Film actor Waheeda Rehman was feted with ‘Kishore Kumar Samman’ for 2018. Culture minister Vijaylakshmi Sadho conferred the award, including Rs 2 lakh cash and citation letter upon the actor at her residence in Bandra Mumbai on Tuesday. Principal Secretary, culture, Pankaj Rag and director of culture Vandna Pandey were also present.

Waheeda Rehman was unwell so she couldn’t attend the award ceremony, held at Khandwa in October last year “I am proud to get the award. Kishore Da was very talented personality. I went to ‘Nathu La’, with him to encourage soldiers,” the veteran actor said. She said that she loved wildlife sanctuaries of MP. In 2011, the Government of India had honoured her with Padma Bhushan.