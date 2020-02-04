Waheeda Rehman conferred with Kishore Kumar Award

BHOPAL: Film actor Waheeda Rehman was feted with ‘Kishore Kumar Samman’ for 2018. Culture minister Vijaylakshmi Sadho conferred the award, including Rs 2 lakh cash and citation letter upon the actor at her residence in Bandra Mumbai on Tuesday. Principal Secretary, culture, Pankaj Rag and director of culture Vandna Pandey were also present.
Waheeda Rehman was unwell so she couldn’t attend the award ceremony, held at Khandwa in October last year “I am proud to get the award. Kishore Da was very talented personality. I went to ‘Nathu La’, with him to encourage soldiers,” the veteran actor said. She said that she loved wildlife sanctuaries of MP. In 2011, the Government of India had honoured her with Padma Bhushan.
The actor is noted for her contribution to different movies by essaying different roles from 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. She has won a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards out of eight nominations, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality. Throughout her career, she was frequently cited as one of Bollywood's "most beautiful" actresses by various media outlets, a title for which she received substantial publicity.
Although Rehman made her film debut in Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955), she received recognition for her work in Hindi films directed by Guru Dutt, including Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), for which she received her first Filmfare nomination. She continued acting in the mid-1960s, starring in successful movies and establishing herself as one of the leading ladies in classic Indian cinema. Rehman's career reached its highest point when she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress twice, for the Hindi blockbuster Guide (1965) and Neel Kamal (1968) and received nominations for Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Khamoshi (1970).
