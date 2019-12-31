Vypam Scam: 2 impersonators get 5-yr-RI

BHOPAL: CBI court, Jabalpur, on Tuesday, has convicted two accused in Forest guard vypam-2013 with maximum 5 years rigorous imprisonment in case of impersonation. Judge Deepak Pandey passed the order.

Manoj Sharma had written examination in place of actual candidate Dilip Rawat. At the time of interview it came to fore that photographs of Manoj Sharma and Dilip Rawat do not matched so the matter was reported to Kotwali police.

A case was registered under section 419, 120-b, 468,471 and 420 of IPC and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Pariksha Adhiniyam.

CBI court awarded 2 years RI with fine of Rs 500 under section 419 of IPC while 5 year RI with Rs1000 fine under sections 120-b, 468, 471, 420 of IPC to Manoj Sharma and Dilip Rawat. All punishment will be concurrent.