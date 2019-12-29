Vyapam scam: FIRs lodged against three ‘Munna Bhais’

BHOPAL: Special Task Force conducting the probe into Vyapam scam, has registered FIRs against three ‘Munna Bhais’, here on Saturday.

With this development the role of the officials of Directorate of Medical Education will be investigated for the first time.

Out of 197 Vyapam related complaints the STF has registered six cases till Saturday, three FIRs were filed on Friday.

ADG STF, Ashok Sawasthi told media persons that the three accused who qualified the PMT exam with the help of impersonators and have now become doctors.

Interestingly two of them are serving in the private hospital and one is not traceable. ADG added that three doctors including Pallav Amrutfale had qualified the PMT exam in the year 2009. Probe has identified mismatch in photograph and other disparities in his documents.

He got a seat in Rewa Medical college and after completing the degree Pallav is working in some of the private hospital or in the nursing home.

It is also likely that he may be owning a nursing home or a hospital. Another such alleged Munna Bhai Hitesh Alawa qualified exam in 2009 and completed his MBBS from Gwalior medical college. In his case also disparities surfaced in the photograph and other documents.

He is now working in some private hospital or in nursing home.

The third Munna Bhai Debashish Vishwas qualified PMT in 2007 and did his MBBS from Gandhi Medical College Bhopal.

He had submitted a domicile of Tikamgarh but it is suspected to take the benefit of state domicile reservation quota he submitted wrong documents. STF is not aware of his whereabouts.

STF to probe cases which are not in CBI’s ambit: For the first time the officials of DME will be called for the investigations, and their responsibility is fixed. Involvement of Vyapam officials is also seen and they will be charged in the case. Work of the checking of documents and verifying the person sitting in the examination and appeared in the counselling are same- it is verified by the DME officials. It also came to fore that many officials who had worked in the office have not retired. STF will call them to register their statements. ADG added that earlier cases related to Vyapam scam were handed over to CBI on the Supreme Court orders, “Normally when the Court orders the investigation, the case number is mentioned, but the Court specified in its’ order the ‘Vyapam related cases’, which created confusion. Now the STF will investigate the cases which are not in CBI’s ambit.”