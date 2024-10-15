Vision This: 2K ITMS-Laced CCTV Cameras Guard City; Identification Of Accused In Hit-&-Run Cases Merely 6%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2,000 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)-laced CCTV cameras guarding the city have been rendered to a showpiece. The statistics provided by police have revealed that out of a total of 188 hit-and-run cases registered from January to October this year, the police have been able to identify the drivers of merely 12 vehicles.

Though the ITMS-laced cameras effectively help to penalise traffic rule offenders, the same cameras are unable to identify and provide leads about vehicles that ram into people on roads in the city and speed away from the spot. When inquired, Free Press came to know that at some locations, the CCTV cameras were in a shambles, and were not even functioning properly.

According to sources, cameras laced with ITMS are not equipped with night vision. As a result, hit-and-run cases easily give the cops the slip. A week ago, a car rushing at a high speed had mowed down a girl on the regional science centre road. The accused driver had fled from the scene. Overspeeding is rampant on the road.

Despite the fact that path is being guarded by four CCTV cameras, the accused is still at large. Moreover, the road is often monitored by Bhopal traffic police interceptor vehicle, which works to pull the plug on overspeeding.

Roads from where the bureaucrats pass by

Notably, the Arera Hills Road, where a huge movement of bureaucrats, ministers, CM Mohan Yadav, and the senior officials of Bhopal police is witnessed daily, is also among the ones from where the hit-and-run accused manage to flee and go untraced. According to data, a total of 17 hit-and-run cases have been reported from Arera Hills and the police are still clueless about the accused.

Meeting soon: Bhopal CP

When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said police would soon chair a meeting with Smart City officials to ramp up the quality of the existing cameras and instal more cameras for surveillance.