WATCH: Labourers Unearth 19th Century Silver Coins In MP; Locals From 3 Villages Start Mass Digging

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Labourers unearthed 19th century silver coins-- carrying image of King George Emperor on it, while leveling the soil for park at Rijouda village of Gram Panchayat Devrikhurd of Sheopur district on Friday morning. As soon as the information spread, locals from three adjoining villages reached the spot at night and started mass digging to get the silver.

Nearly 300 villagers collected silver coins valued at Rs 3500 each.

According to information, Arvind Kumar Dhakad, Secretary of Deori Khurd Panchayat, said that under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan' in the Panchayat, construction work of 'Amrit Vatika' was underway. As labourers dug the soil, they found silver coins with image of Emperor George engraved on them.These coins belong to the 19th century era. As soon as the villagers received the notification that the coins were found in the village, locals of Debarikhurd, Bhojpur, Rijouda reached the spot on Friday night and started digging. As many as 300 villagers collected the coins.

Manoj Rajput, in-charge of Pohri police station, says that the spot has been inspected and no villager has been found.

