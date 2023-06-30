Viral Pic Shows Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Enjoying ‘Onion’ Stuffed Samosa Contrary To His Preachings

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri known for his consistent teachings advising against onion and garlic, was seen relishing ‘onion’ stuffed samosa spotted at a shop near Jalpa Mata Temple, on his way to a session in Rajgarh.

A photo of him enjoying the samosa went viral on social media.

Adding to the amusement, Shastri attributed his delayed arrival at the venue to the ‘samosa‘ and was seen appreciating its taste.

This incident gained attention as Pandit Shastri previously adviced to not consume onions and garlic, citing their association with negativity.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, speaking about the incident, the local vendor Biram Pawar who is the owner of the shop, shared that on the evening of June 28, Pandit Shastri on his way, noticed Biram's shop. He inquired if the shop served tea, following to which he was offered tea in his car, meanwhile he noticed the samosas in the shop. He purchased four samosas and praised the taste of the same.

Biram revealed that after Pandit Shastri commended his samosas during the session, many people started visiting his shop to try them and asked for the recipe for the same.