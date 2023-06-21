 MP: Kalchuri Community Moves Court Over Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Indecent’ Comments Against Lord Sahastrabahu
A notice of defamation was given by the District Court for making indecent remarks against Lord Sahastrabahu Arjun, the God of worship.

Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Dhirendra Shastri |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri has yet again caught himself into a controversy. This time, the members of the Kalchuri community moved the petition against him in the District Court on Wednesday for making alleged ’indecent’ comments on the idol of Kalchuri community.

A notice of defamation was given by the District Court for making ‘indecent‘ remarks against Lord Sahastrabahu Arjun, the God of worship. For not responding to the notice on time, a petition has been presented in the District Court against the storyteller Dhirendra Kumar Shastri. The hearing will be held on July 1.

Petitioner advocate Anoop Shivhare said that some time ago a video of Dhirendra Kumar Shastri was going viral on social media, in which Lord Sahastrabahu, who is called the deity of Kalchuri community, was described as tyrannical, rapist and evil. He said that Dhirendra Kumar Shastri has hurt the religious sentiments of every person of Kalchuri community by using derogatory words about their Lord Sahastrabahu Arjuna. The Kalchuri community had complained to Jhansi Road Police Station and the Superintendent of Police. Along with the complaint, the Kalchuri community demanded strict actions against the storyteller Dhirendra Kumar Shastri.

Along with this,Dhirendra Kumar Shastri was also asked to publicly apologise but he did not respond to it. After that, this petition was presented in the court on Wednesday against storyteller Dhirendra Kumar Shastri.

