Vikas Yatra: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan of development projects worth Rs 218 cr in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a gathering after performing bhoomi pujan of development projects in Saint Hirdaram Nagar on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan for development projects worth Rs 218 crore in Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar) during Vikas Yatra in Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency on Monday.

Bhoomi Pujan of houses to be built at a cost of Rs 195 crores under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bhauri and flyover at Phatak Road 3 EME Centre was performed.

FOB (fly over bridge), to be constructed in Bairagarh at cost of Rs 23 crore, will benefit around 5 lakh population. MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that this flyover to be built with 23 crores will be made ready in the next 8 months. Chouhan also unveiled the state's tallest statue of Amar Shaheed Hemu Kalani at a stadium here. The CM also announced the opening of a government college at Bairagarh.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that after March 31, all the liquor Ahatas in the state will be closed. Strict provisions are being made in the law against drunk driving

