Bhopal: CM releases Rs 750 crore for roads’ maintenance under Kayakalp Abhiyan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan release road maintenance in Kayakalp programme at Kushabhau Thakre hall (Minto Hall) on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sanctioned Rs 750 crore for roads’ maintenance in 413 civic bodies under Kayakalp Abhiyan in the state. He released Rs 350 crore at one go on Monday. The funds were allocated on the basis of population in a city or town.

Speaking on the occasion at Kushabhau Thakre Hall, Chouhan said that roads would be repaired by May this year and the process of floating tenders would be completed in next 20 days. Speaking further, Chouhan said that the work under Mukhyamantri Drinking Water Scheme would be completed while taking care of quality and maintenance. He said that Rs 12,174 crore would be spent on tap-water schemes in second phase of Amrit Yojana.

“Urban local bodies will have to innovate to create financial resources at their own level. In this direction, Indore Municipal Corporation has taken exemplary step by issuing green bonds for setting up solar plants,” Chouhan added .

