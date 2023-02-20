Bhopal: Getting caught in drink & drive in MP, can now lead to licence cancellation for minimum 6 months

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal: A day after MP government approved new liquor policy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that if anyone is caught in drunk and driving case or the first time, their driving licence will be cancelled for six months. The second such offence will see cancellation of driving licence for the period of 2 years and third such offence would result into cancellation of driving license for life time.

He was interacting with the media after planting a sapling at Smart City park in Bhopal on Monday. He said it was from a long time that efforts were being made to discourage liquor consumption in the state. The liquor shops along the banks of Narmada river were closed during the Narmada Yatra.

Speaking about the decision to ban the Ahata in the new excise policy, he said it was seen that the liquor addicts would create ruckus after consuming wine at 'Ahatas'. Under the liquor influence, they would tease women and girls. Under the new excise policy, there will not be any ahata along with liquor shops. They have been banned. A decision has also been taken that liquor shops will be now atleast 100 meters away from educational institutions and religious places. Earlier this distance was merely 50 meters.

It is being mulled to increase the punishment in case of driving a vehicle dangerously under the influence of liquor. Talking about the new excise policy to discourage liquor consumption, he said that it is the top priority of the government to protect the pride of women and girls

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Historic': Scindia on new liquor policy

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviaion minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, lauded Shivraj-government for the new liquor policy banning 'Ahatas'. He has termed the decision as 'historic'

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)