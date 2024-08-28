VIDEO: Women Congress Face Cops' Wrath During 'Nari Nyay Andolan' In Bhopal, Demand ₹8500 A Month Under Mahalaxmi Yojana For Poor

Women Congress workers protesting in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Congress women workers staged protests as part of 'Nari Nyay Andolan' in Bhopal on Wednesday. The women Congress workers gathered around Rohanpura square and demanded implementation of Mahalaxmi Yojana under which a financial aid of Rs 8500 is provided to women hailing from poor sections of the society .

Led by State women Congress President Vibha Patel, the protestors headed towards Raj Bhawan, but were stopped midway by female police force.

Congress President Vibha Patel addressed the gathering and alleged that Madhya Pradesh is leading in atrocities against the women.

She claimed that every day, 17 rape cases occur throughout the state. She also demanded that the names of the women that were struck out from the beneficiary list of the Ladli Behana scheme be added again to the list.

After the meeting, the Women Congress workers started marching towards Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. They were taking out a march over women issues such as women reservation and implementation of Mahalaxmi Yojana, etc. under Nari Nyay Andolan.

The women were carrying placards and raising slogans against the BJP government. On the way to the Raj Bhavan, women Congress workers were stopped by the women cops.

The women cops have a tough time handling the protesting Congress women workers. The women cops were also assisted by male cops, since Congress women workers were so aggravated.

Earlier, the AICC women's wing had protested in Delhi under Nari Nyay Andolan. This protest is an extension of the loan in Madhya Pradesh.