 Regional Investor Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Positive Of Attracting 'Huge Investment'; Kolkata Road Show In Sept For Big Biz Boost
Regional Investor Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Positive Of Attracting 'Huge Investment'; Kolkata Road Show In Sept For Big Biz Boost

Talking about the investor summit, he said that summit will cover education, MSME, heavy industries and agriculture engineering.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with media over Regional Industry Conclave

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed a positive outlook for the Regional Industrial Conclave being held in Gwalior. He further said that a road show has been scheduled in Kolkata in September to attract investment in Madhya Pradesh. A foreign trip is also on the cards to lure the foreign investors.

The CM was interacting with media persons in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Investors and industrial houses are showing interest and faith in Madhya Pradesh. The investor summit will increase the opportunity for employment, boosting manufacturing and commercial activities here."

CM Yadav urged industrialists to expand their wings in the state and to start their new units.

Investor Summit to Focus on Multiple Sectors

Talking about the ongoing investor summit, he said that summit will cover education, MSME, heavy industries, and agriculture engineering. The next investor summit will be held in Sagar and Rewa in September and October, respectively.

CM Yadav expressed happiness that the investors were buoyed by the state policies, facilitating ease of doing business for the business groups.

