Indore: Auto Rickshaw Carrying School Students Overturns; Locals Claim Driver Was Drunk; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Auto carrying students of St Arnold School overturned in Tilak NAGAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto rickshaw carrying students of a school overturned in the Tilak Nagar area of Indore on Tuesday. As many as six to eight children have been injured and one of them sustained severe wounds.

The CCTV clip shows the auto-rickshaw was speeding when it lost the control and overturned on the main road near the divider in Tilak Nagar area.

Locals claimed the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident. A case has been registered against him in Tilak Nagar Police station.

According to information, the auto was carrying approximately 8-9 students of St. Arnold School on the way back to their home. The tragic accident occurred near the Indori Sweets, where the auto overtuned due to over-speeding and negligence of the driver.

The on-lookers gathered, and took students out of the auto. Upon ruckus, the police were informed and a case has been registered in the Tilak Nagar Police station.

One sustains severe injuries

One child sustained severe injuries on stomach, as it was reported that the auto partially fell on him. The police sent the child to the nearby hospital for treatment.

However, the other children were safely taken out from the auto and sustained minor injuries.

The police also informed the school staff so that the students can reach their homes safely.