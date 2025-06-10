 Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted
Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted

Trainee and the pilot were successfully evacuated

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Major Accident Averted as Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway at Khajuraho Airport |

Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was successfully averted at Khajuraho Airport after a trainee aircraft slipped off the runway during the training on Tuesday.

During the flight, the aircraft lost balance, prompting the decision to make an emergency landing. While landing, the right wheel of the aircraft got jammed.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the team inspecting and surrounding the aircraft.

Check out he video below :

The aircraft of the Indian Flying Academy made an emergency landing at Khajuraho Airport. There were two people on board – a pilot and a trainer.

As a result, the plane veered off the runway, and its right wing was completely damaged. Fortunately, both the pilot and the trainer escaped without any injuries.

The airport ground staff quickly helped both individuals exit the aircraft. The flying academy has been informed about the incident. Airport authorities and CISF personnel reached the spot immediately for further action.

Emergency services in airport were deployed immediately

According to reports, the incident unfolded during an training exercise. When the aircraft veered and skidded off the runway. Airport's rescue team and emergency services, were immediately deployed to avoid any further damage.   

Two occupants inside the aircraft were safely recovered

Rescue personnel quickly rushed to the spot and two of the occupants who were in the aircraft including the Trainee and the pilot were successfully evacuated. Both of the occupants are reported to be safe and no loss of lives have been reported.

As of the latest reports, relief and rescue operations are still ongoing at the airport. Authorities have commenced an investigation to find out all the circumstances that led to the aircraft slipping off the runway.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

