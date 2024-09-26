 VIDEO: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Humare Sir Ka Naam Rahega,' Jabalpur Govt School Students Protest Over 'Fav' Sir's Transfer
Notably, Ramsharan Bagri has been posted in the school since 2006. and holding the post of in-charge principal for the last few years.

September 26, 2024
Students protest at Higher Secondary School, Sihora |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several students staged protests after their school principal was given a transfer order in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

"Jab tak suraj chand rahega, humare sir ka naam rahega," students of Higher Secondary School at Sihora raised slogans. The student demanded that the transfer order of their 'favourite sir' should be cancelled.

According to information, the order of transfer of Principal Ramsharan Bagri at Higher Secondary School Madha Parswada, Sihora, 60 kilometres from Jabalpur, was issued on September 21. The students were not happy with the order and had been protesting for days now.

The students demanded that the transfer order be cancelled; otherwise, they will apply for a transfer certificate and go on hunger strike. They said that they wouldn't let the school principal go to some other school.

In the video, it was seen that several students staged a 'dharna' and praised their sir Ramsharan Bagri. They raised slogans like "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, humare sir ka naam rahega?" (As long as the sun and moon shine in the sky, so shall our teacher's name endure), and "Nahi padhenge, nahi padhenge." (We won't study).

Notably, Ramsharan Bagri has been posted in the school since 2006. and has held the post of in-charge principal for the last few years.

The five-day protest ended when they were given assurance on Thursday by the school authorities that the transfer order would be cancelled. The students then went back to classes and threatened that they might start the protest again if the order didn't get cancelled in the next two days.

