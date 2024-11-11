VIDEO: 'He Did Not Let Me Sleep Empty Stomach,' DSP Santosh Patel Meets Vegetable Vendor Friend 14 Years Later In Bhopal; Heart-Melting Clip Viral

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "His success is cherished by the world, but it takes a real friend to narrate the tale of his struggling days." And, like the saying goes, a civil servant from Madhya Pradesh, DSP Santosh Kumar Patel, surely is blessed with such a true pal.

DSP Patel inspired us all when he went to meet his old friend—a vegetable vendor—who made sure the police aspirant never went to sleep empty-handed during his days of struggle.

14 years later... the DSP, like a true gentleman, remembers it all! Feeling grateful, he posted a video of his surprise meet with his friend Salman Khan on X.

In the heart-melting clip, we can see how he stopped his car in front of the vendor Salman Khan's vegetable stall in Bhopal. At first, Salman got scared and said 'Salam' to Patel.

Later, Patel called Salman nearer and asked whether he remembered him. Salman nodded positively and said he can't forget him. Patel then got out of the car and hugged Salman.

सलमान ख़ान से भोपाल में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के समय मुलाक़ात हुई थी। ये हमारी भावनाओं को समझकर फ्री में सब्ज़ी दे दिया करते थे।14 साल बाद जब अचानक मिले तो दोनों बहुत खुश हुए।बुरे समय में साथ निभाने वाले को भूल जाना किसी पाप से कम नहीं।बंदे में एक दोष न हो, बंदा ऐहसान फ़रामोश न हो pic.twitter.com/FMTdOW5cBH — Santosh Patel DSP (@Santoshpateldsp) November 10, 2024

‘He saved a brinjal and a tomato for me every night’

Captioning the video, the DSP wrote, “I met Salman Khan during my engineering studies in Bhopal. This was the phase when I couldn’t even afford a dinner sometimes. But Salman was the one friend, who ran a vegetable shop, and used to give me his vegetables for free. Every night he took out a brinjal and a tomato from his stock, only for me and I cooked Baingan ka Bharta and relished it!”

DSP Patel further wrote, “Fourteen years later, when we met unexpectedly, both of us were very happy. Forgetting someone who stood by you in tough times is no less than a sin.”

“Bande me ek dosh na ho, Banda ehsaan faramosh na ho!....(A person must be free from this one flaw, he should never be ungrateful!),” he concluded.

Who is DSP Santosh Kumar Patel?

DSP Santosh Kumar Patel | X

Santosh Kumar Patel, hailing from a small village Devgaon in Madhya Pradesh, suffered extreme poverty and hardships only to fight them and secure 22nd Rank in MPPSC in 2017. Seeing his parents working hard as labourers, Santosh learnt the importance of perseverance and topped his class 10. He then pursued Engineering and then decided to join the police force.