IN PICS: 7 Historical Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is one of the largest states in India. It is known for its diversity, culture, natural beauty, historical places, and much more. Let's explore some of the historical sites mentioned in the next slides.
Khajuraho Group of Monuments, located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, is famous for its Nagara-style architecture. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a must-visit place in the state.
Gwalior Fort is one of the most famous forts in Madhya Pradesh. It is located near Gwalior. The ancient heritage site stands tall in the open blue sky.
Ahilya Fort at Maheshwar is another heritage site in Madhya Pradesh. The magnificent fort was once a residence palace of the queen Ahilya Bai Holkar.
Jahaz Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mandavgad city. It is known for its astounding architecture.
Asirgarh Fort, built by Asa Ahir, is situated in the Satpuura Range and is another site to visit in the state.
The Sanchi Stupa, a Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Great Stupa is known for its architecture and beauty.
Gandhi Hall, also known as the town hall, is another historical site to visit. It is located in Indore, the cleanest city in India. The red and yellow brick monument is known for its historical significance.
