 MP November 11 Weather Update: Max Temperature Of 32°C Recorded In Gwalior, Min 12°C In Pachmarhi; Winter To Set In From Next Week
However, some parts such as Pachmarhi, Shajapur, and Rajgarh have recorded the coldest nights so far. In Pachmarhi, nighttime temperatures have dipped to 12.4°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
MP November 11 Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Of 31°C Recorded In Bhopal & Indore; Winter To Set In From Next Week | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As November progresses, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a pattern of warm days and cool nights, with notable regional variations. Big cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain are experiencing rising daytime temperatures.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to drop further at night after this week. By the end of the month, the Gwalior and Chambal regions may experience rain.

Temperatures expected on Monday

Weather Forecast for November

Starting from November 15, nighttime temperatures across most cities are expected to fall, with many likely dipping below 15°C. Daytime temperatures are also predicted to see a slight decrease of 1–2°C, though they are unlikely to fall below the seasonal norm. By the end of November, rain showers are anticipated in parts of the Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11:30 Am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Temperature on Sunday

Talking about daytime temperatures, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest in the state on Sunday, at 27.2°C. Seoni recorded 28.2°C, Betul 28.8°C, Shivpuri 29°C, Raisen 29.4°C, and Sidhi 29.8°C. In other cities, the temperature remained above 30°C.

Lowest nighttime temperatures in big cities till now

Bhopal: 15.2°C

Gwalior: 17.3°C

Indore: 17.4°C

Ujjain: 17°C

Jabalpur: 16.4°C

