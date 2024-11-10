 Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Jain Nagar, Aish Bagh, Janta Quarter & More; Check Full List Here
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on November 11 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Bawadiya Kala, Sabji Farm, Varun Society & Nearest Areas
Time: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Area: Sultaniya Infantry Road, Vithal Nagar, MES Col, Neori Mandir, Sant Ashram, Ramanand Nagar, Janki Nagar, Gufa Mandir, Jain Nagar & Nearest Areas
Time: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Area: Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanak Pura, Surjeet Auto, Om Auto, Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta Quarter & Nearest Areas
Time: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

