VIDEO: 'Chambal Mein Goli Bhi Pranam Kar Marte Hain', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said, “Hamare yahan jhagra bhi anand mein hota hai (even fighting happens in joy in our state)” He made the statement at a function being held in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Tuesday when he was speaking about the specialties of Madhya Pradesh.

The culture of the Chambal region is that before murdering a Brahmin the killer says, “Pandit ji pranam phir dhram (Before murdering a Brahmin, the killer says I salute you, and, then, shoots him dead).” After destroying Kansa, Lord Krishna came to Ujjain for studies 5,000 years ago. Similarly, after leaving Ayodhya, Lord Ram came to Chitrakoot in MP.

मध्यप्रदेश बाघों से लेकर चीतों तक, हीरा-पन्ना से लेकर संस्कृति तक हर क्षेत्र में अग्रणी है... pic.twitter.com/0SfEfS4rWP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 19, 2024

In the state, every epoch has a special cultural identity, Yadav said, adding that the government is committed to making MP the number one state in the country by setting up industries and by creating jobs. The government is preserving the cultural heritage of the state and developing trade, industry and service sectors through industry-friendly environment, he said. In terms of trade and commerce, the state has got eminence since time immemorial, Yadav said.

As part of this tradition, the present state government has been organising regional industry conclaves and road shows at industrial hubs across the country to invite industrialists to the state, he said.