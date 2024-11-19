MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces To Fill 2.5 Lakh Govt Positions Over Next 5 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced plans to directly recruit for 2.5 lakh government positions over the next five years.

A new government exam calendar will also be released annually to facilitate this hiring process. These decisions were outlined in the 2024 Sankalp Patra, with new guidelines issued by the Finance Department to create employment opportunities.

Read Also MP Government Sanctions One National Annual Increment To Retired Government Employees

Regarding upcoming recruitments, the Finance Department has invalidated orders issued by the General Administration Department on November 22, 2022, effective from October 31, 2024.

However, recruitment processes that had already begun before this date will remain valid.

The Finance Department clarified that recruitments announced under circulars dated November 16 and 22, 2022, for vacant posts that have been filled by departments before October 30, 2024, will not be canceled.

Additionally, for positions where recruitment is underway, such as those where offer letters are issued or the process is in progress, these will not be canceled either.

Direct Recruitment For Drivers Only In Essential Cases

Furthermore, the Finance Department has postponed the decision to fill only 5% of the approved positions through direct recruitment, which was originally outlined in orders from January 3, 2013, and August 13, 2021. This directive has been extended until the fiscal year 2028-29.

The Finance Department of MP has issued clear guidelines to all departments, including Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Department Heads, regarding recruitment processes.

According to the instructions, no recruitment will be allowed in any cadre that has been declared as a "dying cadre." The department has also emphasized that recruitment for vacant positions should not affect the overall cadre management, and special attention will be given to this matter.

The Finance Department has stated that it is not necessary to fill driver positions through direct recruitment, especially those filled on an agreement basis. Departments with their own vehicles are encouraged to consider outsourcing driver services.

Only in specific cases where direct recruitment for driver positions is essential, departments can submit a proposal to the Finance Department for approval before proceeding with the recruitment.