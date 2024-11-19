Bhopal: 32 Scholarly Papers On ‘Buddhism In India’ Presented In National Seminar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 32 archaeologists, professors, research scholars, monks and museum curators from all over the country presented research papers in a seminar on ‘Buddhism in India’ at Birla Museum in the city.

A paper on “Auspicious Symbols and its Significance in Buddhist Art Andhradesa,” was presented by Regional Director (West), ASI, Mumbai, T Sreelakshmi, whereas ‘Buddhist symbols in art and architecture’ was the title of the paper presented by Buddhist monk Sumedh Thero from Jhansi.

‘Buddhist Monastic establishment in rock art sites of central India,’ by Retd. Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal, SS Gupta, “Transition of Bhudevi from folk art to Buddhist / Shramanical art and further to Brahminical art , by Retd. deputy Superintending Archaeologist, ASI. Bhopal were among other papers presented at the meet.

Some other research papers included ‘Interpreting Buddhist Aniconism as Discursive Practice,’ by Assistant Professor Deepak Kumar from Bhopal, ‘Significance of lamp light in Buddhist Art and Architecture in Indian,’ by Khushnoor Ahmed, ‘Depiction of Masculinity and femininity in early buddhist iconography,’ by Assistant professor Vibha Rathod from Bhopal, ‘Relevance of Buddhism in contemporary world ,’ by Retd curator , Army Museum , Dehradun , Sanjay Deolia, ‘The role of Nawab of Bhopal state in development of Sanchi ,’ by professor Ashar Kidwai from Bhopal and ‘Different phases of Buddhism gleaned in the art of Sanchi ,’ by Sandhya Badwelkar from Bhopal.

Regional Director, ASI, Bhopal Bhuvan Vikram, Superintending Archaeologist, Bhopal Circle, Manoj Kumar Kurmi and other research scholars including Dhuvendra Singh Jodha, Sanjana Sharma, Vibha Rathore, Pooja Raikwar, Sanjay Devliya, Lakshmi Chauhan, BK Lokhande from Bhopal presented papers on various topics related to Buddhism. Besides, Buddhist archaeology, art, culture, status of women in Buddhism etc. were discussed.

The two-day national seminar, exhibition & workshop and exhibition was organised by Vidya Vijay Education and Social Welfare Society, Sagar in collaboration with G P Birla Museum and sponsored by ministry of culture. In collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, a special exhibition based on the subjects of the country's archaeological sites including Sanchi and Nalanda was organised.