Madhya Pradesh: 'Don’t Ignore My Calls,' School Education Director Warns Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The director of school education department Harjinder Singh on Monday issued a letter to all joint directors, additional directors, controllers and coordinators of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, expressing his dissatisfaction with their lack of responsiveness to his phone calls on public holidays.

In his letter, Singh highlighted that, even on public holidays, he often engages in discussions with senior officials, chief minister, chief secretary, school education minister and secretary of School Education, to ensure smooth functioning of department activities.

In such instances, he needs to contact room controllers and coordinators to provide accurate information on the status of ongoing projects but none of them answers his phone calls. “It is a matter of regret for me that on public holidays, I try to talk to my office controllers/coordinators on mobile, but they switch off their mobile phones or do not receive the call,” Singh wrote in the letter.

He noted that this unavailability hinders his ability to inform senior officials about the actual status of departmental activities, causing significant inconvenience. He further said that it was officials’ moral responsibility to support department’s activities, regardless of the day. He urged all concerned officials to perform their duties with sincerity and warned that failure to do so would invite legal action.