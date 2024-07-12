VIDEO: Baraatis Attacked With Rods & Sticks In MP's Bhind, Several Injured

Snippets from the video |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding procession was attacked on way to Datia on Friday. The miscreants thrashed the baraatis with sticks and rods in the middle of the road, creating panic among the commuters.

Five guests were severely injured, and one of them is in critical condition. This incident occurred in the Phup intersection in Bhind district on Friday.

The accused fled the scene after thrashing and the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

In the video, a woman was seen pleading the attackers to spare her husband, but her pleas were ignored. The victims have lodged a complaint with the police, who are working to identify and apprehend the culprits.

#WATCH | Miscreants Attack A Wedding Procession On Way To Datia, Thrash 'Baraatis' With Sticks#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ATW9Motwim — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 12, 2024

According to information given by Dipendra from Shahjahanpur, UP, his younger brother Umesh’s wedding was taking place in Datia district. While they were waiting for their companions near the Phup intersection, an auto driver collided with their vehicle, causing damage. When they asked the auto driver to repair the damage, he called his associates to the scene. The group then attacked the wedding party with sticks and rods.

The victims of the assault include Umesh Chandel, son of Shivpal; Mohan Singh, son of Jogendra Singh; Dipendra Singh, son of Shripal Singh; Shivendra, son of Shripal; and Dharmendra. Umesh is reported to be in critical condition. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the attackers promptly.