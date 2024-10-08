MP: 8 To 10 Sand Mafia Goons Brutally Beat 2 Men With Sticks & Pipes In Anuppur Over Land Dispute; Video Surfaces

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of sand mafia brutally beat two men with sticks, kicks and what not, over a land dispute in Anuppur on Tuesday. The incident was recorded in a video, which is circluating widely on social media.

VIDEO | A group of sand mafia brutally threaten and beat two men with sticks, plastic pipes, and kicks over a land dispute in Anuppur.#Anuppur #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/xHJ4jRTyWS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 8, 2024

The video reveals around 8 to 10 attackers beating the victims with sticks, plastic pipes, and fists, showing no mercy. A incident took place on September 19, 2024, at the Pasla sand storage area when the men were returning home from court and the sand mafia group attacked them and beat.

The victims, Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Istiak, had earlier lodged complaints against the sand contractor at Kotma police station.

However, the police reportedly pressured them into a settlement and even jailed one of the victims instead of taking action against the attackers. After his release, the sand mafia's men targeted him again, leading to this brutal assault.

The circulation of the video has put pressure on the authorities, prompting the police superintendent to take action.

Cases have now been filed against the main accused, including Ajay Yadav, Ravi Chauhan, and Amit Bhadauria. The police have formed teams to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.