Veer Jawans Scripted New History Of Bravery, Valour And Courage : CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that our brave soldiers have created a new history with their bravery, valour and courage. They are filled with courage. We salute their bravery. These bravehearts have eliminated 6 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 91 lakh in one year and 9 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore 62 lakh in the last three years. This is no ordinary achievement.

Chief Minister Chouhan congratulated 22 jawans who are being given out-of-turn promotion. He was addressing the out-of-turn promotion investiture ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Police in Balaghat. On this occasion, Narmada Valley Development Minister Gaurishankar Bisen, Minister of State for AYUSH and Water Resources Ram Kishore (Nano) Kanvre, MLA Lanji Hina Kanvre, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Mineral Development Corporation Pradeep Jaiswal, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, I .G. Balaghat Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner Jabalpur Abhay Verma, Collector Girish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh, police personnel and their families were present.

Brave soldiers are the pride of Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Chouhan said that brave soldiers are our strength. They are the pride of Madhya Pradesh. Witnessing their bravery and valour, no one can cast an evil eye on the people of Madhya Pradesh. Whenever Naxalites have been eliminated, the state government has always honoured them. Along with a policy to stop Naxalite activities in the state a new policy has been made for Naxal surrender and rehabilitation. I am proud of the fact that our Hawk Force has always stood against Naxalite activities. They are risking their lives to eliminate the Naxalites.

End of dacoits in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Chouhan said that I said in a programme in Gwalior that dacoits will not be allowed to stay in Madhya Pradesh. The soldiers have eliminated all the dacoits in the state. The SIMI network has ended. We are also continuously working to eliminate Naxalism. Madhya Pradesh Police and our soldiers have many achievements to their credit.

Respect for women is paramount

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the respect of women in the state is supreme for me. In Madhya Pradesh, we have brought a law for rapists to be hanged. The jawans are working whole-heartedly in making the state an island of peace even against all odds. You fulfill your duty, I will stand with you. Will leave no stone unturned to provide you with all facilities.

