Variant of Concern: MP authorities focusing on travellers arriving from 11 ‘at risk’ countries

BHOPAL: Amid increasing number of foreign nationals being tested positive for Covid-19 , the health department is focusing on travellers and foreigners particularly coming from 11 countries that have been placed in the ‘at-risk’ category in wake of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus . The health department has issued an order in view of the new SARS-Cov-2 variant, which has been designated as a 'variant of concern (VOC)' by the World Health Organisation, said an official.

11 countries – the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel – have been placed in the ‘at-risk’ category. As per the order, there would be RT-PCR tests for those flying in from ‘at-risk’ nations.

In case of negative test, 7-day home quarantine has been prescribed and again they will have to undergo RT-PCR test on the 8th day. Samples should be collected for whole genome sequencing (WGS) in case of positive test and arrangement should be made for separate institutional isolation. In case, Omicron variant is detected in WGS, treatment will be provided as per standard protocol in ICU/HDU till RT-PCR is test result is negative.

Order has been issued to all collectors, medical superintendent of public hospitals, CMHOs, civil surgeons, Covid hospital in-charge, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and MP Nursing Home Association (MPNHA) for implementation of guidelines to curb Covid-19. As far as management of such cases is concerned, health department has clearly instructed to ensure intuitional isolation in case anyone tested Covid positive and home isolation is allowed only in case of asymptomatic patients.

The order has further instructed to identify hotspots in urban as well as rural areas. Authorities have also been instructed to check the crowd and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Suspect cases should be screened for the virus with as RT-PCR. Surveillance be enhanced for high risk persons and other contacts in case of positive patients under 3-T pattern—Testing, Tracking, and treatment-- and then monitoring.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:49 PM IST