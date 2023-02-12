'Vacate temple in 7 days': Railways' notice to Lord Bajrang Bali in MP's Morena goes viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway department issued a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali in Morena January 8, Wednesday which went viral on social media on Sunday. The Railway has issued a notice to the deity asking to remove the encroachment within seven days.

The Railway department has also warned that if the encroachment is not removed then the railway will take action and the expenses of JCB will be recovered from Bajrang Bali.

Why the temple to be removed

The Gwalior-Sheopur broad gauge is under construction and the temple of Lord Bajrang Bali is coming in the middle of the broad gauge line in Sabalgarh area of Morena district. Also, the temple is located on railway property. Therefore, the railway has issued the notice. The notice is becoming viral on social media.

Viral letter on social media

It has been written in the letter that Lord Bajrang Bali has encroached on the railway property by constructing a house in Sabalgarh. Further, the railway has asked to remove the encroachment within seven days. A copy of this notice has been issued to the Bajrang Bali and also sent to Assistant Divisional Engineer Gwalior and GRP station in-charge Gwalior.

Public Relations Officer of Jhansi Railway Division, Manoj Mathur said that this is a normal process to remove any encroachment. He also said that by mistake the name of Lord Bajrangbali has been written in the notice instead of the temple owner, it is being rectified.

