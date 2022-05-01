Upset with Class 12 results, two girls end life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with the results of Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board, two 17-year-old girls belonging to Balaghat and Tikamgarh districts committed suicide after the results were announced on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

A resident of Gudrughat area under Tihori police station in Balaghat, Ragini Lilhare committed suicide by jumping into a well.

The daughter of Khushayal Lilhore, Ragini was a student of Miragpur government school in Balaghat.

When she came to know that she got supplementary in the English language paper, she went into depression. Besides, she did not get marks according to her expectations in other subjects, sources further said.

Before taking the extreme step, she had spoken to her mother and friends about the results and went to the farmland of her family and jumped into a well there.

As her phone suddenly stopped responding, her friends were shocked and informed her mother about it.

When her family members and friends went to the well, they found her body in it.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, brought the body out of the well and handed it over to her family members after conducting postmortem.

She was the only child and her father was murdered a few months ago.

In the second case, Reena Ahirwar hanged herself at her house in Mahendra Maheba village, 70 km from Tikamgarh district headquarters, said Palera police station in-charge Mukesh Shakya.

Reena, a Class 12 student of the Arts stream, took the extreme step, as she could not qualify the English and Political Science papers, he said.

“Reena's younger sister found her hanging from the ceiling of a room at their house,” Shakya said.

The girl’s parents, daily-wage earners, are in New Delhi. A case has been registered in this regard and further probe into is underway, the official said.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:31 AM IST