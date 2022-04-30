Bhopal: Student of BCom 2nd year commits suicide, exam pressure suspected to be cause

Bhopal: A 22-year-old student of BCom 2nd year had committed suicide at her home after coming from exam, on Friday, said the police on Saturday. Exam pressure had forced to commit the act.

Jahangirabad Police station in-charge Virendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the victim Manisha Ahirwal resident of Jinsi square area is the student of 2nd year. On Friday she had appeared in the exam and returned back to house at around 3 pm.

On Friday the result of MP board of secondary education of 10th and 12th was also announced, her younger sister who was in 10th standard had got supplementary in two subjects. Whereas the other sister who is in 12th had passed the exam.

Manisha talked to her father and assured that she will going to teach her younger sister and she will be going to pass the supplementary exam.

But after returning from the exam all five sisters went to sleep in the noon and the victim left the hall and went to another room. After locking the room she hanged herself with the ceiling fan and committed suicide.

Chouhan further added that they have not received the suicide note, but the sisters predicts that she was not able to concentrate in her exam and probably in exam pressure she had taken the extreme step.

Whereas, the police have registered the case and have seized the mobile of the girl and have started the investigations. After the post-mortem the body was handed to the family for last rites.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:59 PM IST