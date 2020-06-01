Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Rush increases by 50%, business remains dull

Unlock 1.0 beginning Monday saw a number of people in markets and on roads in the state capital. Yet, the usual business remained dull.

According to some of the traders, it will take at least two months for business to accelerate. Though the gap between the lockdown 1.0 and unlock 1.0 is nearly 68 days, the rush was not as heavy as was expected.

Some of the shopkeepers at New Market told Free Press people were still freighted with fear of the corona pandemic, so they kept away from crowd. Still, the number of people visiting markets was 40% more than that of other days when a few relaxations were given for reopening shops, they said.

Owner of Laxmi garments, New Market, Satish Gangrade said the response was good, because their shop was already established. Nevertheless, the business of other traders has not been up to the mark, he said. If a customer demands five items and gets one, he will not naturally visit a shop, he said.

Satish, president of New Market Vyapari Sangh, said they had urged the government to allow shops to remain open for five days a week as happened in Bairagarh.

A customer Jyoti Gaikwar, an employee of the health department and resident of Karond, visited New Market to buy a handbag, because the one she had was torn. She was happy that unlock 1.0 began.

As the fear of the coronavirus is still there, she does not normally go out, she said.

Owner of Sauhard Bangles shop, Lakherapura in Old City, Irfan said they saw crowd on roads but not in shops.

As people have been fed up with the long haul of quarantine, they wanted to get out of the ennui, so they came out, Irfan said, adding that, business was dry.

Likewise, owner of Alka Sarees in New Market, Vijay Jain, said the rush increased by 30% to 40% from the first day when shops were allowed to reopen. Earlier, it was 10% to 20%, but the sale will peak if more shops restart, he said.

A shopper Pallavi, an employee in a private firm and resident of Ashoka Garden, visited New Market with three friends to purchase undergarments, Kurtis and tops. She said she was afraid of the disease and took all precautions.

Owner of G M Furnishes, Chowk Bazaar Sanchit Gupta said there was no usual flow of customers.

A home-maker Sayema visited Chowk Baazar for shopping for her sister’s wedding. She said she came out of home with precautions.

Similarly, owner of New Friends Store, Ibrahimpura, Jameel Ahmed, said the crowd was there, but the business was tedious.

Nevertheless, on March 24 midnight, when the lockdown began the city went into a dormant state. It has begun to walk with a limp since May 27 after reopening of some offices and shops. Private and government vehicles, barring public transport, were also seen on roads. So, the deserted thoroughfares looked animated.