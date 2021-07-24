Unexpected challenge during vaccination drive in Bhopal: Pregnant or not was the dilemma, so authorities decided to vaccinate all

BHOPAL: Faced with a dilemma whether beneficiaries of the state government’s vaccination drive on Friday were pregnant or non-pregnant, the health department officials ultimately decided to vaccinate all against Covid-19 while relying on the words of the women.

What posed an unexpected challenge to health department personnel at vaccination centres across the state during the vaccination drive to cover expectant mothers was to establish if a woman was pregnant or not.

Vaccinators or doctors had only the option to either go for a pregnancy test at the vaccination centres or trust what beneficiaries furnished information confirming their pregnancy.

Beneficiaries had not been asked to bring any confirmation certificate for pregnancy for vaccinations and even if they were told to do so, it was not possible for country pregnant women to bring confirmation certificates as they approach hospitals for consulting doctors after three to four months of pregnancy.

As per protocol of the health department, lady doctors were to conduct the first pregnancy test of the beneficiary and after the confirmation, she was to go for the Covid vaccination. However, since this practice was not followed- for whatever reasons- the medicos had no option but to show trust on the beneficiaries and go by their word. There are a lot of formalities including counseling before vaccination of pregnant women at centres so doctors hardly get time for on the spot pregnancy tests at vaccination centres.