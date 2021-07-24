Bhopal: Pregnant woman receives two Covid doses on the same day, hospital denies

BHOPAL: A pregnant woman was allegedly administered two doses of Covid vaccine in district hospital in Bhind on Friday. However, civil surgeon denied it.

Suruchi Sharma said she had taken her daughter-in-law Poonam Sharma for Covid vaccination but Poonam was given two doses of vaccine. Poonam was given vaccine dose but she had to be administered pregnancy-related vaccine so she moved to other room. There too, Covid vaccine dose was administered, Suruchi alleged.

Civil surgeon Anil Goel said no such incident happened. However, hospital administration is trying to hush up matter. The nurses and paramedical staff are not making any comments on this issue.

Health department had made elaborate arrangement regarding vaccination of pregnant women like counselling before vaccination.