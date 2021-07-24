Leaving nothing to chance, Madhya Pradesh government goes all out ramping up health infrastructure to combat third wave

BHOPAL: Learning its lesson hard from the Covid-19 second wave, the state government is preparing on war-footing to combat the possible third wave.

Besides focusing on vaccination, the government is concentrating on ramping up its health care infrastructure, be it increasing bed capacity in the hospitals, installation of oxygen plants, ensuring medical supplies, equipment and ramping up health facilities.

In a bid to check the spread of the infection, daily around 70 samples are collected for testing across the state.

On administrative front as well, the government apprehending a new wave in the coming months has extended the 5-day week working rule in government offices to October 31. The order issued by the state government was supposed to be effective till July 31, 2021.

Similarly, the government has extended the ban on movement of buses to Maharashtra till July 28, an official said. The government had suspended the bus services to Maharashtra in March this year following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state.