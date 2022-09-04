Umaria: CISF jawan drowns in pond while bathing

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A CISF jawan drowned in a pond while bathing in Kirantaal village in Umaria district, said police on Saturday. The police added that the jawan had visited the pond along with his friends for a picnic.

According to Kotwali Police, the deceased jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Jat, who was employed at Umaria coal mines. Jat was out on a picnic along with his friends to Kirantaal village, situated near district headquarters. After having food, Jat decided to take a bath in the nearby pond and jumped into it. He entered deep water and drowned. Following this, Jat’s friends informed police who rushed to the spot.

The police team recovered Jat’s body with the help of locals. Thereafter, the body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

