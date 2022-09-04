Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited MD inspects Metro Rail sites

e-Paper Get App
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing Director Nikunj Shrivastava instructed officials and contractors to complete the project corridor on time. He visited sites to view the progress of the metro project on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed to complete the project of Metro Rail by September 2022, MD Shrivastava said, adding that contractors and officials should work accordingly.

He visited Subhash Nagar depot, Subhash Nagar station, Kendriya Vidyalaya station, DB Mall station, Habibganj station and AIIMS station.

