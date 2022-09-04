Bhopal: Land worth Rs 1.5 crore freed from encroachments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint anti-encroachment drive of district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Gandhi Nagar area, encroachments spread across more than 12,000 square feet of land were removed on Saturday amidst intense protest. The freed land is worth Rs 1.5 crore.

It had a garden stage and boundary wall. There was a commotion during the action. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out under supervision of collector Avinash Lavania, Bairagarh SDM and tehsildar.

SDM Manoj Upadhyay said Sai Celebration Garden has been built in Peeplaner village in which 16,000 square feet was encroached upon. A boundary wall and marriage garden was built on government land. Instructions were given to concerned person Ramesh Hingorani to remove encroachment but he ignored it.

As per order passed by High Court, out of 16,000 square feet, encroachment was removed from 12, 388 square feet area.

During action, there was an intense protest on the spot. Heavy police force from Gandhi Nagar police station was deployed on the spot. Ramesh Hingorani and others argued with SDM and tehsildar. After the commotion, the police took charge and an anti-encroachment drive was executed.

