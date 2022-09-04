Bhopal: Man stoned to death over petty issue

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man was stoned to death by his friend over a petty issue under Chhola Mandir police station area on Saturday. The police have arrested the accused. The incident came to light after 26 hours in which a serial killer of Sagar was arrested for killing four people.

Police station incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan told media that they got information that a body of a man was lying at Navjeevan Colony near nullah on Saturday early morning.

The police reached the spot and identified the victim Narayan Mehar, native of Vidisha district. He lived with his wife and in-laws in a shanty.

A drunkard, Mehar was spotted with one of his friends Annu Sen at around 3 am.

The police detained the accused Annu Sen in the murder case. He told police that Narayan used to harass and insult him. On Friday, Narayan abused him again. When Annu objected, Narayan attacked him with a stone.

In the act, Narayan fell down and received head injuries. Meanwhile, Annu took a heavy stone and smashed it on his head and fled. The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested Annu.