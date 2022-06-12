e-Paper Get App

Umaria: Army man booked for rape

The victim, a resident of Bilaspur village under Kotwali police station in the district, told police that Pankaj Soni, who is an Army man, raped her on many occasions, promising marriage.

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): An Army man has been booked for raping a woman on pretext of marriage for three years.

Police sources said that the victim and accused belonged to the same village. About four years ago, the accused proposed to the victim and promised marriage. Since then, he raped her on many occasions.

When the victim asked him to fulfil his promises, he refuted the same and also stopped picking up her phone calls. The accused allegedly also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she would report the matter to police.

She later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

