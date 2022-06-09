Umaria: 11 held for killing youth

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested 11 people in connection with beating a youth to death in Manpur of Umaria district. The accused were produced before court and sent to jail.

Police sources said that the accused had beaten the youth identified as Lakshmi Kushwaha, a resident of Dulhara under Manpur police station, on suspicion of theft of a T-shirt.

According to sources, a few clothes from one of the accused had gone missing about a few days ago.

On the day of murder, the accused saw Kushwaha wearing a T-shirt which was similar to the one that had gone missing from the accused house.

The accused invited Kushwaha for a liquor party. When he reached, the accused enquired about the T-shirt. When he said that he had purchased it from the market, the accused started beating him. They beat him to death.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Suraj Khatik, Rajkumar, Anil, Subham, Ajay, Bijay, Dinendra, Pushpa Bai, Sukhnandi, Ramswaroop and another person.

