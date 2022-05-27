e-Paper Get App

Umaria: Encroachment removed from government land in Bandhavgarh

Friday, May 27, 2022
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): District administration on Friday removed the encroachment and free government land worth Rs 20 lakh.

According to information, a land mafia had encroached on the government in Tala village that comes under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. He was to build a resort on the encroached land which is situated on the highway.

On getting a complaint, the district collector ordered a probe. During investigation, it was found that it was government land. Later, the collector ordered to remove the encroachment from the government land.

On Friday, a joint team of the revenue and police personnel reached the spot and demolished illegal structures from the government land using JCB.

